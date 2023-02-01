NPA celebrates opening of Florida facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) cut the big red ribbons in celebration of its new facility in Lakeland, Florida, on Jan. 25, 2023. The grand opening event included a site tour, plus a dinner party, before NPA held its first auction at the location the next day. Executives from across the organization attended the event, including Jeff Liaw, co-CEO of Copart, NPA’s parent company.

“This facility gives us access to more dealers in the southeast U.S.,” said Ryan Keefe, NPA’s VP of marketing. The 142,000 square foot facility sits on a 40-acre property that includes ample storage space for RVs, and boats, plus dedicated space to wash and inspect large vehicles. NPA’s next closest facility is in Atlanta.

With more than 100 dealers and other clients attending the grand opening event, NPA auctioned off 600 vehicles during its first event at the Lakeland location. While demand for used vehicles may be starting to recede, the company predicts that used vehicles will still be in demand throughout 2023.

“Dealers continue to report strong demand, and there will be a spring rise in demand for used powersports vehicles,” said Keefe, “The best ever used market was during Covid. It’s slowed but is still good.” Used vehicles fill gaps for dealers who want to stock products across a range of prices and model years, according to Keefe.

Keefe said that NPA will continue to assess their locations and look for other areas to open NPA facilities. “And we’re looking at updates and refinements to existing facilities,” he added. The company is attending the AIMExpo show to remind dealers of all the services it offers, from used vehicle sales to transportation, to inventory management.