HISUN USA hires southeast district sales manager

HISUN USA has appointed Adam Hindle as the southeast district sales manager. Hindle is a lifetime powersports enthusiast whose love for the sport started at a young age. Whether a motorcycle, ATV or UTV, his need for the adrenaline rush and speed that's such a massive draw to powersports has followed him throughout his life.

In his new role on the HISUN USA sales team, Hindle is tasked with leading new model sales, dealer development and customer satisfaction in the southeastern part of the U.S.

HISUN USA has appointed Adam Hindle as the southeast district sales manager.

Hindle grew up working in the restaurant industry, where customer service is a priority and customer satisfaction a must, which he believes gives him a unique perspective on outside dealer sales. Entering the powersports segment, he intends to do his best in his new role to ensure his dealer partners see more than just a brand. They also get to know the people behind the brand who can make or break a dealership's customer service experience.

On a personal level, Hindle believes in a management style where one manages expectations, under-promises—and over-delivers. Being relatable to his customers is extremely important and one of the best ways he can show he's a thread from the same cloth as his dealers. Hindle will bring focused problem-solving abilities, attention to detail and clear and concise communication to his new role.

"I'm excited to bring my years of customer service experience and passion to the industry," Hindle said. "I have no preconceived notions about how this industry should work. And I feel that's an advantage because I can focus on being the best representative I can be for HISUN. With direction from the many industry pros that I'm surrounded by, I genuinely believe HISUN is in the process of building an unstoppable team that will continue to elevate the brand."

"We're excited about Adam joining our sales team in the southeast region," said Jamie Cheek, vice president of operations for HISUN USA. "He brings a vast amount of customer service experience and understands the critical role of building meaningful relationships with dealers built on trust. Adam embodies our mission to fuel enthusiasts worldwide through innovative products that propel the industry forward and bring even more enthusiasts to the Powersports segment."