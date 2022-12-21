HISUN hires industry veteran as district sales manager

HISUN USA has announced the addition of powersports industry veteran James Wagner as district sales manager to its growing list of new employee hires. Wagner will assume the role of DSM in the newly formed Mountain Region, expanding the HISUN dealer network in Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, the Oklahoma panhandle and West Texas.

Wagner got an early start in the powersports industry. At age 15, he began working at a motorcycle dealership in Albuquerque, New Mexico. After working for several years at shops around Albuquerque, he landed his first outside sales position with Fox Racing in 2003. He continued in successive outside sales roles with major distributors Western Power Sports, Parts Unlimited and Tucker Powersports. He also owned his own business for six years, promoting off-road motorcycle races.

After over 20 years in the powersports industry, Wagner is excited about this new challenge and opportunity. He looks forward to bringing his enthusiasm and excitement for the sport and industry to the HISUN USA sales team.

More than anything, he enjoys the people he meets in powersports. Having grown up riding, racing motocross and working at motorcycle dealerships, his roots run deep in both the industry and sport.

Wagner believes in a customer service approach based on honesty and integrity.

"It's all about the relationships," Wagner said. "Do what you say you're going to do. Show up when you say you are. If you don't know or have an answer—find out. You have to be aware of the needs of your dealers while at the same time looking out for the company's best interest and understand that the two don't always align. Finding a common balance between the two is key."

"We're thrilled to add another industry veteran to the HISUN USA sales team," said Jason Walling, national sales manager for HISUN USA. "James is one of those industry 'lifers,' who eat, sleep and breathe powersports, who's been around this industry his entire life. We couldn't be happier to add another outstanding representative to the HISUN USA sales team with the depth of knowledge and level of experience James brings to his new DSM role."