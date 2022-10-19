HISUN optimizes assembly line process with new plant supervisor

HISUN USA has welcomed Michael Jernigan to its management team as plant supervisor, furthering its expanding footprint in the North American side-by-side market. In his new role, Jernigan has been tasked with optimizing and enhancing the company's assembly line processes and managing and leading assembly staff at its North American facility in McKinney, Texas.

Before joining HISUN, Michael Jernigan served as an engineer for Douglas Lockheed Martin and Boeing and was part of the ISO certification process at Boeing. He understands the sales mindset because of his background in car dealership financing and general management. He began his tenure at HISUN as a Line Supervisor before being promoted to the new role of Plant Supervisor.

Jernigan loves managing and motivating teams. With a well-rounded skillset, he will be a valuable asset in his new role as he looks to maximize HISUN's assembly line processes. He will streamline quality control (QC) processes and procedures while improving overall operating efficiency by working with team members toward increased productivity. Jernigan will also assist with day-to-day employee administrative needs, ensuring each team member has the tools, training and support they need to do their job as efficiently as possible.

"My number one goal is to make sure new units hit the truck while I also try to make sure my crew is happy," Jernigan said. "Because if they're not happy, they're not producing. It's a family mentality here, we spend every day together, so it's a matter of ensuring we're here for each other."

"Michael's engineering background, mechanical aptitude, and willingness to roll up his sleeves to get the job done and resolve any issues that may arise make him a vital addition to the HISUN team," said Jamie Cheek, vice president of Operations. "We're thrilled to add Michael as our new Plant Supervisor, as he's tasked with further improving our quality control and assembly line efficiencies."

With an easygoing management style and a hands-on approach to problem-solving, Jernigan will undoubtedly be an asset to the HISUN USA management team while further streamlining its North American operations.