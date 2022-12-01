HISUN appoints district sales manager for the Great Lakes Region

HISUN USA has announce the appointment of Kelly Rees as district sales manager for the Great Lakes region. Rees will be tasked with expanding opportunities for HISUN USA and its dealer network in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Michigan while continuing to help increase consumer awareness.

Rees is a lifelong Powersports enthusiast and has spent countless hours at the racetrack running an amateur road race team in the Masters of the Mountains Series. The team racked up 43 championships along the way, which led Rees to a three-year stint managing Rickdiculous Racing in MotoAmerica with rider Hayden Gillim, who earned multiple top-three finishes in the SuperSport Championship two years straight. During this time, Rees became the Director of Schools for the Utah Sportbike Association and an FIM Certified Technical Inspector.

When asked what he loves about working in Powersports he said, "Everything about it." He loves that he can throw on a helmet and ride twisties if he needs to be alone. Or have a fantastic day riding with a group of family and friends. He loves that powersports is everything from basic transportation to an adrenaline rush—but more importantly—it gets people outside and brings them together.

Rees believes in accountability and a management style where one owns their decisions and the corresponding results—good or bad. "I just try to be honest," he said. "There are pros and cons to everything in business. But if we make informed decisions, we can build a winning plan. I bring a different background than many of the people at Hisun. We learn from these different perspectives and experience levels, and this melting pot of management styles and ideas is a catalyst for success. I'm excited to join a brand that offers such a strong product, great dealer margins and affordability to the customer."

"We're thrilled to have another industry veteran like Kelly join the HISUN USA sales team," said Jason Walling, National Sales Manager for HISUN USA. "His racing background and practical industry and dealership experience make him the ideal hire as we expand the HISUN footprint."