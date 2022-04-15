Side-by-side manufacturer adds industry veteran as Eastern RSM

It’s intellect and assertiveness that they were seeking to help carry the company to its next milestone, and it’s intellect and assertiveness that Hisun Motors Corp., USA has found in its newest regional sales manager.

HISUN Motors Corp., USA Welcomes New Regional Sales Manager, Taz Sobotka

HISUN Motor Corp., USA welcomes new Regional Sales Manager, Taz Sobotka. Sobotka joins HISUN following a 2-year tenure as Global Brand Director with EVS Sports. There, he guided the brand to record profits during the Covid-19 era. Preceding EVS, Sobotka played a key role as the Senior Marketing Director of Tucker Powersports, where he led his team in facilitating complete re-brand of the 55-year-old distributor. Sobotka, an avid powersports enthusiast, also held notable roles with Tucker, as Regional Sales Manager, and as a Project Manager for Red Bull. Additionally, he spent time diversifying his experience in the retail space, at a powersports dealership in Tallahassee, Florida.

Taz Sobotka

In his new role, as Eastern U.S. Regional Sales Manager for HISUN Motors Corp., USA, Sobotka is tasked with expanding and directing a comprehensive team of District Sales Managers and Business Development personnel. His objective to enrich HISUN’s business practices will continue to optimize dealer service, and forge healthy, dependable relationships with each of the company’s valuable business partners.

Furthermore, he will be working closely with each of the department heads to help establish more unity and communication between the organization and its dealers.

“Hisun has seen tremendous growth in recent years,” says Sobotka. “The new leadership has really optimized sales by leveraging HISUN’s manufacturing strengths and developing a truly remarkable team. I am grateful for the opportunity to grow with them and connect more powersports dealers to this great brand.”

It is a great time to join HISUN! With multiple new initiatives and a product roadmap that aligns with the evolving landscape of the powersports industry, HISUN continues to grow, improve, and learn how to better serve its customers. They are excited to welcome Sobotka as the newest member to HISUN’s strategic growth plans.

“Taz is one of the most intuitive people I’ve met in our industry. He is precisely what we’ve been looking for to fill this role,” says Jason Walling, National Sales Manager of HISUN Motors Corp., USA. “Someone with the intellect and assertiveness to help us carry HISUN to our next milestone. At HISUN, we encourage our staff to leverage obstacles as opportunities. Opportunities to thrive on creating positive results. I trust in Taz’s ability to help us continue to develop our team around those same principles, as he embarks on this new chapter in his career.”

