Hisun dealer named Best Recreation Dealer by newspaper readers

Readers of the Fargo Forum in North Dakota have selected a Hisun dealer as the Best Recreation Dealer in The Best of the Red River Valley 2021 contest.

Readers voted Hisun dealership KRK Marine & Powersports in neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, to the honors.

Read the article at the link below:

https://www.inforum.com/business/7287277-The-Best-of-the-Red-River-Valley-2021-Best-Recreation-Dealer