West Virginia dealership acquired after 48 years of same ownership

Harley-Davidson of West Virginia, located in South Charleston, has been acquired by the Cole Family of Harley-Davidson Dealerships as of Nov. 9. The dealership is the state’s oldest Harley-Davidson dealership, opened in 1974 by Dennis DiFillipo. It was previously known as Dennis’ Harley-Davidson and celebrated 48 years of service in August

The Cole Group owns and operates several dealerships in the mid-Atlantic region, including Black Sheep Harley-Davidson in Huntington, WV, Cole Harley-Davidson in Bluefield, WV, Black Bear Harley-Davidson in Wytheville, VA, Black Wolf Harley-Davidson in Bristol, VA and Black Jack Harley-Davison in Florence, SC.

Harley-Davidson of West Virginia will continue to operate and serve the Charleston area from its current location under the new ownership for the time being. However, there are plans to combine the Huntington and South Charleston locations into a one brand, new state of the art facility.

The new facility will include an on-site motorcycle riders training course, as well as plenty of venue space for large onsite events to accommodate the riding community in surrounding areas. The dealership is expected to be located on I-64 between Charleston and Huntington.

“We look forward to serving the riders of Charleston and the surrounding areas and are excited to bring a new state of the art facility with new jobs to the area in the next few years,” said owners Chaz Cole, Will Cole and Freddy Tedesco.

Nov. 11 will be the first official day of business at Harley-Davidson of West Virginia under new ownership. For more information or additional comments please contact Kenadee Murphy, marketing coordinator, Harley-Davidson of West Virginia at 304-768-1600.