Drag Specialties releases October products

Drag Specialties has announced its October products for 2022. The new products include a Hydraulic Clutch Master Cylinder Rebuild Kit, Rail Grips, backrest pads, a 530 Chain Drive Conversion Kit and an Ignition Switch Kit. Read more details below:

Hydraulic Clutch Master Cylinder Rebuild Kit

The Drag Specialties rebuild kit is designed for a 19/32” bore hydraulic clutch master cylinder and meets or exceeds OEM specifications. The kit is available for 17-20 FLHT/FLHR/FLHX/FLTR models replacing OEM #36700132 for a suggested retail of $37.95.

Drag Specialties Hydraulic Clutch Master Cylinder Rebuild Kit.

Rail Grips

The Drag Specialties Rail Grips provide an easy way for riders to change the look of their bike. Raised rubber areas on the matte black grips provide comfort for riders. The grips fit 1” diameter handlebars and come in dual cable or throttle-by-wire applications. They are sold in pairs with a suggested retail of $98.95.

Drag Specialties Rail Grips.

Backrest pad

The Drag Specialties backrest pad provides comfort for Indian Scout riders, featuring a high quality automotive-grade brown faux leather vinyl cover. Its 14-gauge steel internal baseplate bolts directly to the OEM accessory backrest bar. All mounting hardware is included. The pads are available for 15-22 Indian Scout and Scout Sixty models with a suggested retail price of $77.95

Drag Specialties backrest pad.

530 Chain Drive Conversion Kit

The Drag Specialties 530 Chain Drive Conversion Kit converts a stock belt drive to a chain drive using the existing cush drive isolator. The kit includes an aluminum sprocket hub adapter plate, spacer and bearing assembly, steel 24-tooth front sprocket, steel 51-tooth rear sprocket and installation hardware.

Advertisement

The kit is available in chrome or black for 09-22 FLHT/FLHR/FLHX/FLTRU/FLTRK models. 17-22 style features a 24-tooth ¾” offset on the front sprocket with a suggested retail of $415.95. 09-16 style features a 24-tooth standard front sprocket with a suggested retail of $399.95

Drag Specialties 530 Chain Drive Conversion Kit.

Ignition Switch Kit

The Drag Specialties Ignition Switch Kits contain high-quality OEM-style replacement with three position switches. The kits are available for 99-06 FLHT/FLTR models. 03-06 style replaces OEM #71640-99 with a suggested retail of $127.95 and the 99-02 style replaces OEM #71526-93B with a suggested retail of $130.95.

Drag Specialties Ignition Switch Kit.