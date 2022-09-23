Yamaha launches updated Power Tuner App for 2023 YZ450F

Yamaha has revealed an extensively updated version of its industry-leading Power Tuner App for the all-new 2023 Yamaha YZ450F is now available for download on either iOS or Android devices. As with previous versions, the free-of-charge application establishes wireless connectivity between the motorcycle and the user’s smartphone, enabling easy adjustment of air/fuel mixture and ignition timing to fine-tune engine performance to each rider’s preference, while also supplying a wealth of additional motorcycle and environmental data all conveniently accessible at the user’s fingertips.

Yamaha led the industry with the introduction of the GYTR®Power Tuner in 2009, again broke new ground with the industry’s first Power Tuner smartphone app in 2017, and now raises the bar once again with this updated version providing 2023 YZ450F owners with more functionality and improved user interface in an even easier to use app.

New features include a focus on simplification with an intuitive “Quick Setting” slide bar for quick, easy engine mapping adjustments and helpful new FAQ-style engine and suspension tuning guides to assist riders with navigating setting options and dialing in their preferred power and handling characteristics. Additionally, a new integrated lap timer, new Traction and Launch Control tuning capabilities and an improved real-time information dashboard monitor screen further increase functionality. All combined, this powerful tuning tool is like your dealership’s customers having Yamaha factory race support in their pocket.

Simple Tuning with New Quick Setting Slide Bar

With Yamaha’s new Power Tuner App, 2023 YZ450F owners can opt to quickly modify engine characteristics on a range between Smooth and Aggressive by using the intuitive new Quick Setting slide bar. This single scrollbar offers seven different power delivery options for simplified tuning. For owners wishing for more specialized tuning, the previously available grid matrix screen for both fuel injection (FI) and ignition timing (IG) allows a vast range of adjustments based on throttle opening and engine rpm; however, with this updated app the range of adjustments for FI and IG values has been significantly increased.

FAQ-Style Engine & Suspension Tuning Guides

To further simplify tuning, the app now includes helpful new engine and suspension tuning guides to assist users in finding their ideal setup. The engine tuning section provides a general overview and discusses the thought process behind using the FI and IG grid matrix screens to help guide riders toward reaching their desired power delivery settings. Suspension guides are developed in partnership with KYB and include recommended settings and solutions for a wide variety of conditions and machine behaviors to help speed up the setup process.

Lap Timer Feature

A new lap timer has been added, controlled via the multi-function switch located on the left handlebar. After each ride, lap time data recorded to the motorcycle’s ECU can be checked via the app, allowing the user to better track the effects of setting changes through lap-by-lap analysis.

Traction & Launch Control Tuning

The YZ450F’s newly adopted Traction Control System offers three settings (LOW, HIGH, OFF) selectable through the Power Tuner App. The new Rev Limit feature added to the existing Launch Control System can be set in 500 rpm increments for optimum launches when the gate drops.

Improved Real-Time Dashboard Monitor

The new app’s smartphone monitoring functionality has also been expanded. In addition to previously available functions like the race log and engine diagnosis, an enhanced real-time monitoring screen displays motorcycle speed, throttle position, engine rpm, fuel consumption, coolant temperature, intake air temperature, battery voltage, smartphone battery level and the current time.

The new Yamaha Power Tuner App retains all the functionality of the previous version including ability to download/share maps, diagnostic features and programmable reminders. It includes three pre-loaded engine maps, and the rider can make on-the-fly selection between two designated maps using the motorcycle’s push-button handlebar toggle switch. The new app is compatible with other Yamaha models which feature the Yamaha Power App; however, some of the new functionality is exclusive to the 2023 YZ450F. The app is free-of-charge on Google Play or the App Store and available in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Indonesian and Japanese.