The California 300 will be joined by Kawasaki’s full line-up of side-by-side demos

California 300 officials have announced that Kawasaki will join this year’s inaugural event, bringing the Teryx KRX 1000 Tour on-site and providing demo rides of its all-new Teryx lineup of side-by-sides and the all-new four-passenger Teryx KRX4 1000. The event will be held in Barstow, California on October 12-16 where multiple Teryx vehicles are expected to compete in this year’s UTV World Championship as a part of the new event.

“It’s an honor to be able to welcome a brand like Kawasaki to the partner family for the inaugural California 300,” Matt Martelli, California 300 CEO said. “When Kawasaki first announced that it would be entering the sport UTV space, we always knew that they’d bring an industry-leading product, and the Teryx has certainly surpassed expectations. It’s going to be a thrill to have them on hand for demo rides with the Teryx family of vehicles in Barstow this October, and we can’t wait to see how Kawasaki racers fare on the course as a part of this year’s UTV World Championship!”

With an enlarged chassis on the Teryx KRX4 1000, no sacrifices were made to accommodate the additional passengers. Advanced electronic suspension technology combined with beefy wheels and tires deliver the ultimate riding experience. The four-seater reinforces and elevates the reputation of purpose-built Kawasaki sport side x sides.

The machine conquers tough terrain while offering superb control and comfort. Technical obstacles are overcome with ease so riders can focus on the fun ahead. High build quality is evident by the burly frame and ROPS, massive suspension components and extensive undercarriage protection. In addition, Kawasaki engineers placed great emphasis on carefully designing a roomy rear passenger space that is large enough to comfortably accommodate four full-sized adults.

Details regarding sponsorship packages and exhibitor vending for the inaugural California 300 are currently available at TheCalifornia300.com. Race registration is currently available through OffRoadRacer.com. Spectator tickets, camping information and parking passes will all be released over the coming months.

