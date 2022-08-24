Yamaha U.S. Marine forms new Project Management Office

Yamaha has announced the establishment of a new Project Management Office, led by Department Manager Megan Bennett. The office will support the Marine Business Unit by delivering tailored solutions that execute employee-driven projects through innovation and collaboration under the business planning division.

“Megan’s knowledge of efficiently planning and executing projects along with years of experience at Yamaha will serve the Project Management Office well as she is promoted to the lead the Project Management team,” Andrea Tetto, Division Manager, Business Planning said. “The new department will greatly benefit the Planning Division and Yamaha Marine Business Unit as a whole.”

A Yamaha team member for five years, Megan served as business planning supervisor starting in 2021 and recently received her Project Management Certification from Emory University. Megan served in the United States Coast Guard from 2002-2006 as a Search and Rescue Coordinator in Alaska, Hawaii and California. This experience ignited her passion for aiding people in need and for the marine industry.

The Project Management Office reports to Andrea Tetto, Business Planning Division Manager.