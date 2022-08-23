Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties NVP in Madison? We’re in!

Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties and Parts Canada reps and dealers are still riding a high after experiencing the NVP in Madison, Wisconsin, over the weekend. Exhibitors, reps, dealers and the media were hosted at the stunning Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center located on Lake Monona.

The Dunlop booth had plenty of activity.

Due to COVID regulations, the convention was last held as an in-person event in 2019. The excitement and enthusiasm from both dealers and exhibitors to be face-to-face again were contagious. The buzz lasted throughout both days as dealers navigated the show floor, getting the scoop on the newest products in the industry.

Among the countless new products we saw, Scott Ulrich from Yuasa Battery, Inc. was excited about the interest in their new AGM battery for the Kawasaki Mule, Polaris RZR and Polaris Ranger. “The battery has 50-amp hours, compared to an OE battery that has 40-amp hours. So, people with the stereo systems, all the lights and the refrigerator in the back seat, this will handle that,” Ulrich said.

Like Ulrich, many exhibitors were excited to share their latest products. Thomas Midtgaard-Jørgensen from SBS was thrilled to share the environmentally friendly brake pads that the company has to offer. "It's something great that will benefit the ride and the quality of performance. The added value is the benefit it will have on the environment," Jørgensen said.

Check out the photos below to catch a glimpse of the weekend.

View the Instagram posts below to see other highlights from the weekend:

Advertisement