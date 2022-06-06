New aftermarket mufflers for Twin Cam touring models revealed

Lincoln, Nebraska-based TAB Performance has launched its 50 CAL mufflers for Harley-Davidson Twin Cam touring models (1995-2016).

The company's slip-on mufflers feature a 5-inch body that are designed to provide a meaty, full figure look and installs in minutes. Choose the tips and baffle combo that suits your style best.

Price: $899.95

TAB Performance 5-inch Zombie Rings

TAB Performance also unveiled its 5-inch Zombie Rings. These rings are designed to provide more restriction and help tuning produce maximum results without sacrificing sound. They also look great inside of the muffler cap and really help set your bike apart.

Price: $149.95