Dealership group partners for customized GPS tracking device, app

Southport, Connecticut-based Boat Fix has announced the launch of its Power Sports Protection telematics device and app in a partnership with Powersports Plus, the Outdoor Network’s dealer group.

Boat Fix is a telematics company that provides a combination of remote monitoring, GPS tracking, sophisticated geofencing and 24/7 live customer support.

In the new partnership with Outdoor Network, the company enters the powersports market by providing its new Power Sports Protection telematics solution, new app, proven 24/7 live customer support and a free 24/7 mechanical helpline to customers of Outdoor Network’s dealer network – Powersports Plus.

“This is a natural evolution for our technology because so many outdoor dealers provide sales and service for all outdoor passions from boating to personal watercraft and ATVs to motorcycles,” said Alastair Crawford, founder of Boat Fix. “The customers they service, in many instances, are also customers for several different activities, depending on their locale. Anyone who goes off the beaten path should have access to the same, high-quality monitoring devices and legendary customer service, regardless of what kind of vehicle takes you there. We’ve expanded our remote monitoring, tracking and customer service to include specialized support for ATVs and motorcycles and built a powersports-specific app for a safer, more secure and stress-free customer experience.”

“We are excited by the incredible response we’ve already received from of our powersports customers,” said Bill Saunders, vice president or Retail Operations, Outdoor Network. “The exceptional support and unbeatable service that comes with the Power Sports Protection App and telematics device provides the optimal rider experience and complete peace of mind. With the Power Sports Protection App, you can focus on the trail ahead.”

The Power Sports Protection App has many useful features including a theft prevention and stolen vehicle recovery system, low battery alarms, location monitoring and parental controls to track location, speed and even send notifications when a vehicle exceeds either the road speed limit or a preset speed limit.

Outdoor Network is a premier dealer and distributor of parts and products to keep outdoor enthusiasts up and running without breaking the bank, whether they need a whole new machine or just parts. The company’s e-commerce websites – Boats.net, Partzilla.com and Firedog.com – work hand-in-hand with its marine and powersports dealerships – Boater's World and Powersports Plus – to deliver millions of genuine Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Polaris, Suzuki, Can-Am, Mercury, Sea-Doo and Evinrude parts directly to customers.

Its Georgia dealerships are located in Albany and Americus.





