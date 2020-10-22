Partzilla.com parent expands Georgia facility; $22 million investment

The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, together with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, announced the expansion of Outdoor Network in Albany, Georgia, creating nearly $22 million in capital investment and 92 new jobs for the community.

The growth stems from the consolidation and expansion of the company’s existing call center and distribution headquarters in Albany-Dougherty County, as well as the location of an advanced manufacturing operation producing 125-200 HP diesel outboard engines for OXE Diesel. Tom D'Azevedo is chairman and founder of Outdoor Network, which counts Partzilla.com among its businesses. In 2018, Partzilla.com opened a distribution center in Nevada. Read the PSB article about that here.

“Outdoor Network’s continual growth in Georgia is a testament to our pro-business environment, robust logistics network, and highly skilled workforce — all of which help support the state’s manufacturing and distribution industries,” Kemp said. “Our world-class economic development team remains dedicated to creating jobs for hardworking Georgians in rural Georgia, and we look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates in Albany and throughout the region.”

Headquartered in Albany, Outdoor Network has emerged as an international powerhouse dealer and distributor of marine and powersports equipment and parts, supplying renowned brands including Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Polaris, Suzuki, Can-Am, Mercury, Sea Doo, Evinrude and OXE Marine Diesel Outboards.

“It has been great working with the leadership at Outdoor Network as they, once again, made the decision to ‘Choose Albany’ as the site of their expansion of existing operations, as well as the location of their new manufacturing project,” said Matt Reed, interim president of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development

Commission. “We are fortunate to have a partner like Outdoor Network investing in our community and providing well-paying jobs to the citizens of Albany and Dougherty County.”

Of the 92 new jobs, 52 will be created at the distribution and call center to be consolidated and expanded at 1601 South Slappey Boulevard — formerly the original site of MacGregor Golf, which has sat privately owned, but vacant, for more than 20 years. The new manufacturing operation of OXE diesel outboard motors will generate an additional 40 manufacturing jobs.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of Outdoor Network here in Albany. After months of diligent efforts, the EDC has brought this project to realization,” said Albany Mayor Bo Dorough. “This is great news, as Outdoor Network will be restoring a large industrial property to productive use while creating over 90 good paying jobs. The city is appreciative of the contributions Outdoor Network has made since coming to Albany in 2012 and is encouraged by the confidence expressed in our community with this historic commitment.”

Outdoor Network first located to Albany-Dougherty County in 2012 with its distribution center and has since created over 230 jobs and generated over $4 million in sales tax revenue for Dougherty County and the state of Georgia.

“Outdoor Network has continued to see growth since locating in Dougherty County, and we are proud to continue that success with this expansion,” said Dougherty County Commission Chair Christopher Cohilas. “Doing business in Dougherty County makes sense; and Outdoor Network knows that from experience. Our talent, infrastructure and business-friendly environment positions Albany-Dougherty County to support industry at any stage and we’re excited to see this company take its next step in our community.”

“We are so pleased that Outdoor Network has chosen Albany and Dougherty County as their site for expansion and appreciate their investment in our community,” said Cynthia Georgia, ADEDC board chair. “Outdoor Network has seen the benefits of doing business in Albany firsthand, and their decision to choose our community is a testament to their experience here. Choosing Albany as the site of their new motor manufacturing operation validates our competitiveness as a business destination.”

Senior Project Manager Tina Herring represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and Georgia Power.

“While we promote Georgia as a location for companies from all over the world, it makes us extremely proud to see a Georgia business grow at home. Since 2012, Outdoor Network has been creating opportunities for the people of southwest Georgia, and I want to thank them for their continued commitment to our state as we work on providing the best business climate for them to be successful,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I’m grateful to our local partners at the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission who are great partners and have helped foster the state’s long-term relationship with Outdoor Network.”

Outdoor Network is the world’s largest OEM distributor of marine and powersports parts, and maintains six marine and powersports dealerships across the southeastern U.S., including Powersports Plus in Albany and Boaters World in Lee County. The company has distribution facilities in Georgia and Nevada.

In 2019, Outdoor Network became the North American distributor of OXE Marine Outboard Diesel Motors, and will now be the company’s sole manufacturer of 125-200 HP motors, which will be manufactured exclusively in Albany for worldwide distribution.

Outdoor Network is a premier dealer and distributor powerhouse with one goal in mind: to get enthusiasts back up and running without breaking the bank, whether they need a whole new machine or just the parts. Its e-commerce websites — Boats.net, Partzilla.com, and Firedog.com — work hand-in-hand with its marine and powersports dealerships to deliver millions of genuine Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Polaris, Suzuki, Can-Am, Mercury, Sea-Doo and Evinrude parts directly to customers with no middleman to slow things down. Its dealerships have earned the BRP Platinum title as well as the Kawasaki Ichiban Dealer title — a reward reserved for the top 20 Kawasaki dealers in the country. Outdoor Network is also a Yamaha Five-Star powersports dealer and has been selected best-in-class every year since 2002 in Yamaha Marine.