Monimoto Smart GPS Tracker in stock at Tucker

Tucker has signed an agreement for exclusive distribution of Monimoto GPS trackers in the U.S. Monimoto is a wireless DIY installation tracker with 3G connectivity that alerts your customers’ cell phone when their bike is moved and provides GPS location updates to assist in recovery.

Monimoto GPS Trackets are now being distributed in the U.S. by Tucker.

“For $199 retail, customers get the piece of mind that if their motorcycle, UTV or ATV are moved in their absence, Monimoto will let them know right away and track its location,” said Abel Beltran-del-Rio, director of Street & V-Twin portfolios at Texas-based Tucker. “We are excited to offer our dealers a cool digitally connected product with strong sell-through potential in their P&A department, website or F&I department.”

Monimoto is now in stock at Tuckers distribution centers. Monimoto UAB is a European-based tech startup focused on mobility security.

Check out the scoop on Tucker’s new Shocker Gel Battery lineup here.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com