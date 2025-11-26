Parts Unlimited names new sales rep for South-Central region

Parts Unlimited announced in a Nov. 25 press release that it has named David Hosford its newest sales representative for the South-Central region, covering the Houston area.

David Hosford is Parts Unlimited’s newest sales rep for the South-Central region, where he will cover the Houston area. (Photo: Parts Unlimited)

Hosford is joining Parts Unlimited after several years of experience in powersports sales. His riding experience includes years of Open Pro Sport motocross amateur racing. Hosford is also involved in his local motocross community and, in his spare time, enjoys riding any kind of motorcycle.

Hosford is the third sales representative Parts Unlimited has onboarded this month. Earlier in November, the aftermarket distributor added Tim Queen to the Central East region, and later named Brooks Laisi its new Northeast sales rep.

Parts Unlimited says it is happy to welcome Hosford to the team.