Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Parts Unlimited names new sales rep for South-Central region

The StaffNovember 26, 2025

Parts Unlimited announced in a Nov. 25 press release that it has named David Hosford its newest sales representative for the South-Central region, covering the Houston area.  

David Hosford is Parts Unlimited’s newest sales rep for the South-Central region, where he will cover the Houston area. (Photo: Parts Unlimited)

Hosford is joining Parts Unlimited after several years of experience in powersports sales. His riding experience includes years of Open Pro Sport motocross amateur racing. Hosford is also involved in his local motocross community and, in his spare time, enjoys riding any kind of motorcycle.

Hosford is the third sales representative Parts Unlimited has onboarded this month. Earlier in November, the aftermarket distributor added Tim Queen to the Central East region, and later named Brooks Laisi its new Northeast sales rep.

Parts Unlimited says it is happy to welcome Hosford to the team.

Tags
The StaffNovember 26, 2025

Related Articles

Massimo adds new VP

Massimo strengthens dealer channel with appointment of new VP

November 24, 2025
Brooks Laisi

Parts Unlimited names Brooks Laisi as new Northeast sales representative

November 20, 2025
EICMA 25 sets record

EICMA 2025 draws 600,000 visitors, setting new attendance record

November 19, 2025

PSB opens Nifty 50 contest for 2026 products

November 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.