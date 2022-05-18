Dealership holds ribbon cutting at new location

After dealing with a break-in on the final night of business at its old location that resulted in the theft of the $30,000 in electric bicycles, it was time for a fresh start for Ecofun Motorsports.

Now located in Columbus, Minnesota, just a stone’s throw west of I-35 north of the Twin Cities, Ecofun rolled out the monster-sized scissors for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning and began looking ahead at its massive new digs.

Complete with a host of family members, mayor Jesse Preiner and members of the design and build team in attendance, Ecofun owners Tim and Travis Bluhm were looking forward to Day 1 in the new shop. Customers were asking questions about the latest electric bicycles and in line for parts shortly after the doors opened.

As the signs say, vehicles from Yamaha, SYM and (soon) the Piaggio Group can be found inside, along with Vanderhall. Electric bicycles from brands including Scootstar and Bintelli do a brisk business, as do scooters from SYM, Lance, Bintelli, Scootstar, Ziggy and more. Kayo ATVs also were on the showroom floor.

Take a stroll with us through the new digs below on our Instagram Live. It's quite an upgrade from their start of selling scooters off a trailer in auto dealer lot. Article to come in an upcoming edition of the print magazine.