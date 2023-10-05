Broward Motorsports expands into Miami

With a grand opening of the new Broward Motorsports of Miami store scheduled for October 14, Broward will mark the opening of its seventh location.

Broward Motorsports is opening its seventh location on Oct. 14. (Photo: Broward Motorsports Miami)

To celebrate the launch of Broward Motorsports of Miami, the store will be hosting a special grand opening event on October 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can expect exciting activities, exclusive promotions, and a chance to meet with industry experts.

“We are extremely excited about the opening of our new location in Miami,” says Anthony Bruno, general manager at Broward Motorsports of Miami. “This expansion is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the best powersports products and services to our valued customers. We’re thrilled to become an integral part of the Miami community, catering to the needs of all powersports enthusiasts.”

Broward Motorsports Miami is taking over the spot of the former Palmetto Motorsports, which was in business for 35 years. (Photo: Facebook)

The new Broward Motorsports of Miami location is the former Palmetto Motorsports and is located at 6400 W 20th Ave Hialeah, Florida, providing access to a diverse range of powersports enthusiasts throughout Miami and the surrounding areas. The facility boasts a spacious showroom, a dedicated service center, and an extensive inventory of the latest powersports vehicles, parts, and accessories.

The new Broward Motorsports location will offer a wide range of premium brands, including Kawasaki, Suzuki, KTM, Husqvarna, Kodiak, Kayo, and Segway, among others. Customers can explore an extensive selection of motorcycles, ATVs, personal watercraft, and more with help from Broward Motorsports’ knowledgeable team.

Broward Motorsports Miami will have access to a diverse customer base in the area and will offer a wide range of products to fit the needs of these passionate enthusiasts. (Photo: Facebook)

In addition to its extensive inventory, Broward Motorsports of Miami features a top-notch service department with certified technicians who can handle all maintenance, repairs, and upgrades for major powersports brands.

For more information about Broward Motorsports of Miami and the grand opening of the new location, please visit Browardmotorsportsmiami.com. Broward’s Alex Reyes will be participating on a panel at PSB’s Accelerate Conference in Dallas this November. Be sure to sign up today!