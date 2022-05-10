NPA’s Altieri, Synchrony’s Mait, Cycle Trader’s Billups to join live PSB webinar

Guests joining Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon on the upcoming PSB live webinar include Tony Altieri, VP of business development at National Powersport Auctions (NPA) and Keith Mait, senior VP and GM of powersports at Synchrony; and Phillip Billups, head of Product Core Verticals, at Cycle Trader.

Titled “6 Months Out – Accelerate Conference Ramps Up for Year 2,” the webinar will tell you all you need to know about the industry’s go-to event in 2022 for business-building. NPA and Synchrony are among the returning sponsors from the 2021 event in Atlanta.

The webinar will be held Wednesday, May 18 at 2:00 p.m. Central. Click the link below to register for free.

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/6-Months-Out-Accelerate-Conference-Ramps-Up-for-Year-2

The PSB Accelerate Conference is set for Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royal Resort in Orlando. On the webinar, we’ll talk with Altieri and Mait for an update on their respective industries. The elevated webinar platform allows you to ask questions and engage or just sit back and listen. We’ll also share some exclusive industry data in appreciation of your live attendance.

As always, the webinar will provide a virtual connection point for the industry, complete with live polls on the current state of the industry and Q&A. Hang out in the live chat to connect with industry pals.

Here's a look back at some snapshots from 2021 Accelerate.

