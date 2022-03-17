Royal Enfield unveils all-new Scram 411 ADV crossover

Royal Enfield has unveiled the Scram 411 — the brand’s first ADV crossover. The new Scram 411 is an engaging, accessible and capable street scrambler, with the heart of an adventure motorcycle. Built on Royal Enfield’s proven 411cc single-cylinder engine platform and the Harris Performance chassis, the Scram 411 combines spirited agility on urban streets, with competent rough-roading capabilities. Focused and purposeful changes in the riding geometry and ergonomics make it ideal for in-city riding, as well as unpredictable, challenging trails off the urban grid.

The new Scram 411 is already available in India, and will be available in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America later this year. The Scram 411 is scheduled to arrive in the U.S. late summer/early fall. Pricing and colorways will be announced in the coming months.

The Scram 411 is a continuation of Royal Enfield’s constant pursuit of exploration, and building motorcycles to enable every adventure. One such motorcycle is the Himalayan — Royal Enfield’s flagship adventure tourer. Launched in 2016, the Himalayan has fostered a subculture of adventure touring around the world, most recently, even Antarctica’s South Pole. Its unique design and well-rounded capability make it among Royal Enfield’s best-selling motorcycles, and it is upon this stalwart platform that the style evolution continues with the more urban-focused ADV-crossover motorcycle — the Scram 411.

The all-new Scram 411 is a new subspecies that has the authentic vibes of a scrambler and adventure touring in its DNA. With long-travel suspension and class-leading ground clearance paired with a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear, the Scram 411 is playfully agile on city streets, yet is highly capable of tackling more rugged terrain, so the exploration doesn’t end when the pavement stops.

"This is a brand-new subcategory, created when legit ADV capability was crossbred with scrambler playfulness and accessibility." - Mark Wells, Chief of Design at Royal Enfield

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd., simply loves the fluidity and the multipurpose ability of the Scram 411. Speaking about this in the context of modern existence, he said, “Whether it’s London, New Delhi or Tokyo, the contours of modern urban existence are ever-changing. With our world increasingly becoming more fast-paced, life in the urban context has become about the weekday hustle and the weekend getaway, and everything in between. We wanted to build a motorcycle that could effortlessly navigate this entire gamut, and be the perfect ally for the young, modern-day rider. The Scram 411 is truly a motorcycle made for now, and is always ready to tackle whatever surprise is in store.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind the Scram 411, and about the new motorcycle, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, B Govindarajan, said, “The globally lauded versatility and competence of the Himalayan inspired us to reimagine the motorcycle in a more young, modern-day, urban context. The Scram 411 is the perfect crossover for young city-dwellers, who prefer a motorcycle that is fun and engaging to ride around the city, yet has a rugged appeal. By shifting the riding geometry to make the motorcycle more at home on busy city streets, and retaining its strong ability to take on rough roads and take on the weekend dirt trail, we’ve brought a unique subcategory for consumers. Like all our motorcycles, the Scram 411 is built for the global rider, and manufactured with world-class engineering. We also have an array of genuine motorcycle accessories and a vibrant apparel range inspired by the Scram lifestyle. This is a very exciting and spirited new motorcycle, and we are confident that young riders from across the world will love the new Scram 411.”

Mark Wells, Chief of Design at Royal Enfield, enjoys riding the Scram 411, and loves how easily it can navigate a wide spectrum of terrain and challenges. Speaking about creating a new subspecies of motorcycles, he said, “Most scrambler motorcycles focus only on aesthetics and looks. When we began work on the Scram 411, we were determined to create a motorcycle that would be distinct in design and purpose, and bring the best of rough-road capability to urban riding. With its distinctive look and design, playful colorways, accessible riding proposition, the Scram 411 is an ultimate ADV crossover for the urban environment.”

The Scram 411 is powered by the globally appreciated 411cc, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled single-cylinder engine. The counterbalanced engine ensures smooth power delivery and strong bottom-end torque that elevates the overall performance. The wide spread of useable power makes it easy to manage over long urban commutes with minimum gear shifts, and the confidence-inspiring low-revving torque allows it to tackle bad road, and off-road sections easily.

Long-travel suspension and monoshock design, together with class-leading 7.8 inches (200mm) of ground clearance, the Scram 411 delivers a smooth and comfortable ride. The telescopic front suspension with 41mm forks and 7.4 inches (190mm) travel, pairs with 7.0 inches (180mm) travel on the rear, where the link-mounted monoshock enables stable and confident riding over rough roads. Front and rear disc brakes combined with dual-channel ABS, ensures confident braking.

The change in the riding geometry is brought about by the 19-inch front wheel and dual-purpose tire. This, combined with the 17-inch rear wheel, are key to the Scram 411 motorcycle’s nimble handling. The dual-purpose tires ensure a confident grip over tarmac and loose gravel for the ideal combination of on-road grip and rough-road tractability.

The seat on the new Scram 411 is designed for comfort over long saddle time. The single seat that reflects the urban styling of the motorcycle, offers great comfort for both rider and passenger. The accessible 31.2-inch (795mm) seat height enables and easy reach to the ground, making it easy to maneuver in stop-and-go traffic.

The Scram 411 features a new digital-analog instrument cluster that provides easy access to essential information. Circumvented by a traditional analog speedometer, the Scram retains this classic style element, also making for easy viewing.