Five new service tech training partnerships launched by Yamaha

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA and Yamaha Motor University have announced five new vocational training partnerships, each providing Yamaha-approved training curriculums designed to kickstart and accelerate careers for aspiring powersports mechanics.

These new external training partners join long-time Yamaha training provider Motorcycle Mechanics Institute (a division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc.) in delivering high-quality Yamaha specialist education designed to provide the ideal “first step” into a rewarding powersports career.

“These new education partnerships will provide talent and training to support our dealers, our customers, and our industry as a whole,” said Mike Doughty, Yamaha general manager, Sales & Dealer Network Operations. “By providing a more streamlined avenue for training and development with future technicians, Yamaha remains committed to supporting our dealer network and our promise of being the easiest brand to work with in the powersports industry.”

One of the primary benefits of this expansion in training locations is enhanced geographic coverage for prospective students. Including Yamaha Motor University’s internal training facilities, Yamaha’s existing Motorcycle Mechanics Institute partner locations, and these new Technical College partnerships, Yamaha powersports training will now be available in eight states, from the following providers and locations:

• Yamaha Motor University: Cypress, CA, Kennesaw, GA, and Pleasant Prairie, WI

• Motorcycle Mechanics Institute: Phoenix, AZ and Orlando, FL

• Chattanooga State Community College: Chattanooga, TN

• Western Maricopa Education Center, Northwest Campus: Surprise, AZ

• Ohio Technical College: Cleveland, OH

• Gateway Technical College: Racine, WI

• Central Lakes College: Brainerd, MN

With each training location utilizing Yamaha Motor University’s online Learning Management System, student progress and achievements are tracked and maintained remotely while providing learners with access to Yamaha’s award-winning blended learning materials. This centralized system also allows Yamaha to follow the progress of each learner from new student to successful dealership contributor, with 164 new active students joining Yamaha Motor University via third-party training partners in 2021.

In addition to the education facilities outlined above, Yamaha Motor University is currently on track to add an additional 10 education partnerships in 2022, further expanding Yamaha’s outreach for new dealership staff and empowering our dealers to deliver the best possible customer service for their clients.