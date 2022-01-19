BMW, BDR add 1,000-mile tour map, movie

BMW Motorrad USA in partnership with non-profit motorcycle adventure route designer Backcountry Discovery Routes has announced the addition of the newest off-pavement experience – the Wyoming Backcountry Discovery Route (WYBDR).

Produced in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, this epic 1,000-mile backcountry tour is the most remote DBR to date and takes riders on an exciting riding experience traversing five different mountain ranges, viewing spots from two 11,000 foot summits, high-deserts, short grass prairies, gorges and alpine climates.

“With over 40 years of producing the best dual sport adventure motorcycles in the world, BMW Motorrad is proud to partner with Backcountry Discovery Routes, who have been creating one-of-a-kind off-pavement motorcycle adventure routes all across the U.S. since 2010. The new Wyoming Backcountry Discovery Route offers not only BMW adventure motorcycle riders but all dual-sport enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the majestic regions of Wyoming,” said Luciana Francisco, head of brand and marketing, BMW Motorrad USA.

A feature-length documentary of the first expedition on the WYBDR, filmed by Noren Films and produced and distributed by the BDR organization will be unveiled in February.

The film tour will take place February through May at motorcycle dealersships and clubs across the country. Viewers will ride along with the film team, experiencing some of the most seldom seen and beautiful regions of Wyoming. The film features BMW’s own, Wendy Naessens, an instructor at the BMW Performance Center Riding School, offering both expert on- and off-road motorcycle riding instruction and training.

Watch the film trailer here: Wyoming BDR Official Trailer

A high-quality waterproof map of the route will be developed in partnership with Butler Motorcycle Maps as a planning resource for riders.

GPS tracks and comprehensive travel resources will be available to the ADV community on the BDR website free-of-charge.

BMW riders can download the gpx files from the BDR website and import the files into their BMW Navigator units or into the BMW Motorrad Connected App, which allows for the route instructions to be viewed through their motorcycle’s TFT screen (if equipped).

