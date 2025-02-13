BMW Motorrad Days Americas returns to Barber Vintage Fest

BMW Motorrad USA has announced BMW Motorrad Days Americas 2025 and its return as the title sponsor for the iconic Barber Vintage Festival. BMW Motorrad Days Americas began in 2023, helping BMW Motorrad celebrate its 100-year centenary. Now in its third year, BMW Motorrad Days Americas will offer both riders and fans of motorcycling three exciting days of food and music, as well as both on- and off-road demo rides.

“The first BMW Motorrad Days Americas in 2023 was such an overwhelming success; it just had to continue, and we are looking to make it bigger and better than ever for 2025. There is genuinely no better place to host a celebration of all that is two-wheel BMW than at the Barber Vintage Festival. The Barber Museum, the racetrack, and the amazing hospitality of all the people from Birmingham guarantee an unforgettable experience for all of us who are part of the global motorcycling community.” comments Kevin Philips, head of BMW Motorrad for the Americas.

Barber Vintage Festival

The annual Barber Vintage Festival, presented by BMW Motorrad, takes place at Barber Motorsports Park from October 3-5, 2025. This is a celebration of vintage motorcycles and one of the largest motorcycle festivals in the world.

Over 80,000 spectators will be on site to enjoy three days of vintage motorcycle racing, a fan zone, stunt shows, a swap meet with over 600 vendors and demo rides. The park is also home to the Barber Vintage Motorcycle Museum, which features the world’s largest vintage motorcycle collection.