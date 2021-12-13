Nifty 50 deadline? It’s Friday — like, this Friday

And just like that, it’s Nifty 50 deadline week.

That’s right, the annual Powersports Business contest for the most important/impactful/coolest parts and accessories from aftermarket manufacturers and OEMs along with service providers has a submission deadline of this Friday, Dec. 17.

The 2022 Winter/Spring Powersports Business Nifty 50 is available here:

As always, Nifty 50 products and services can be related to aftermarket or factory parts, accessories, apparel, helmets, distributorship house brands, F&I products, DMS, technology, business software, etc.

Know of a product that your company or distributorship's house brand needs to submit for the Nifty 50? Simply copy this URL and send a friendly reminder to your product manager or guru of Nifty 50-dom in your company. Most nominations are coming with video, so don't miss that free promo opportunity on our YouTube premiere of all the nominations. The Nifty 50 winners will be featured in the February edition of the print magazine.

And for you nostalgic types, we’ve included the video compilation of last year’s video submissions.