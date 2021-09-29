Triumph releases new Tiger 900 Bond Edition

Triumph has released a new bike that will be featured in the forthcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die. The partnership between two British icons is celebrated with a new limited-edition motorcycle inspired by the Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

Triumph provided the James Bond stunt team with Tiger 900’s and Scrambler 1200’s, and they star alongside Bond in some of the key action sequences in the consummate spy’s 25th adventure. The Triumph design workshop team collaborated with the movie’s stunt crew to configure several feature motorcycles, including the preparation of Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 models for dynamic action sequences.

“The Tiger 900 is the most confidence-inspiring bike,” said Lee Morrison, Stunt Coordinator for No Time To Die. “It allows you to really push the ride as far as you want, you can take as many liberties as you want; stand up sideways drifting in third gear, slow wheelie it, slide it supermoto-style. I honestly think it’s one of the best bikes I’ve ever ridden, it’s fantastic.”

The new Bond Edition is limited to just 250 motorcycles globally, and each of these special Tiger 900s features a premium, billet machined handlebar clamp with the bike’s unique number, and come with a signed certificate of authenticity.

The Tiger 900 Bond Edition is finished in a Matte Sapphire Black paint scheme with 007 graphics and includes premium blacked-out detailing throughout. The frame, headlight finishers, side panels, sump guard, pillion footrest hangers, auxiliary lamp shrouds, and engine guards all have a premium, black finish.

Enhancing the Bond Edition theme, the new Bond Tiger also features a bespoke 007 startup screen animation and the heated rider and pillion seats are crafted with unique Bond Edition branding.

Standard on the limited edition are Michelin Anakee Wild dirt-focused tires, and an Arrow Silencer, which features a lightweight brushed stainless-steel body, with a carbon end cap and strap.

The Bond Edition Tiger 900 Rally Pro will be available in dealerships from May/June 2022, with an MSRP of $20,100.

Advertisement