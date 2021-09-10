Minnesota’s Hay Days to offer unofficial ‘snowmobile season kick-off’

Often billed as the “unofficial kick-off to snowmobiling season” in the Midwest, the 54th annual Hay Days returns to North Branch, Minnesota, Sept. 11-12, 2021, after a one-year absence due to COVID.

As part of the party atmosphere, consumers can count on major powersports OEMs to be present as races and stunt shows happen all day long. With swap site reservations and vendor applications entirely sold out for the season, anticipation for the event is high despite concerns from some about a COVID-19 variant resurgence. Long-time veterans of the event and Powersports Business sibling publication Snow Goer has a preview before the action officially begins.

Located a little more than 60 miles from the event, East Central Sports has taken to Instagram to promote not only their presence at Hay Days, but the fact it will have an abundance of inventory available – no doubt something everyone has been looking for all summer.

“Haydays 2021!! Over 140 @ssrmotorsports bikes on hand for our biggest sale of the year! Come check us out at booth SCS1” said the announcement. You can view the post below.



Will your dealership have a presence at Hay Days, or another event closer to your community? If so, let us know what it is and how it went by sending an email to the hyperlinked author tag.