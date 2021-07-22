Harley-Davidson launches site for used bike sales from dealer to consumer

Harley-Davidson announced that it has launched the H-D1 Marketplace on H-D.com. H-D1 Marketplace will provide consumers with the most comprehensive opportunity to search, experience, sell and purchase pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles across North America. Backed by the strength and scale of the H-D dealer network and enhanced by the Harley-Davidson Certified program for extra peace of mind, H-D1 Marketplace will facilitate a seamless purchase experience for customers looking for that special pre-owned Harley-Davidson.

"The launch of H-D1 Marketplace is the first step towards our ambitious transformation of H-D.com into the leading online destination for everything Harley-Davidson," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson. "We want our online presence to connect and support our H-D network — from enhanced online experiences, unique community engagement, to exclusive content and learning. The H-D1 Marketplace platform will connect our customers, community and our strong dealer network, with the goal to become the largest marketplace for pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the United States."

Launching first in the U.S., H-D1 Marketplace will start with the entire selection of pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles from its participating dealer network that will be available for customers to browse and customize online. Powered by H-D Financial Services, customers will have access to innovative, industry-leading financing solutions to make purchasing even easier. Through the 'Sell My Bike' feature, customers will also be able to sell their motorcycles directly into the Harley-Davidson dealer network.

H-D1 Marketplace fulfills our Hardwire objective to include riders of pre-owned Harley-Davidson's as an important part of the H-D customer base, recognizing their unique perspectives and contributions to the brand.