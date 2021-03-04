Average RO revenue at metric dealerships revealed for 2020

The average RO revenue at metric dealerships in 2020 has been revealed thanks to an exclusive study for Powersports Business readers by CDK Global Lightspeed.

This service department study focuses on customer-paid repair orders in metric dealerships. It evaluates repair orders that occurred between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020.

The revenue does not include warranty or setup/PDI repair orders. The revenue includes all repair order dollars, including shop supplies and miscellaneous charges.

In 2020, the average RO revenue at metric dealership was $450, up from $428 on average in 2019.

In January 2020, the average RO was $502, up from $475 in 2019. In May, the RO revenue average was $398 in 2020 vs. $397 in 2019. After a $5 increase on average in June, 2020 kept extending its lead over 2019. In December, the average RO revenue at a metric dealership was $553 vs. $519 in 2019.

Did your metric dealership’s average RO revenue for 2020 meet the $22 growth threshold vs. 2019?

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com