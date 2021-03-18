Average RO revenue at V-twin dealerships revealed for 2020

The average RO revenue at V-twin dealerships in 2020 has been revealed thanks to an exclusive study for Powersports Business readers by CDK Global Lightspeed.

This service department study focuses on customer-paid repair orders in V-twin dealerships. It evaluates repair orders that occurred between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020.

The revenue does not include warranty or setup/PDI repair orders. The revenue includes all repair order dollars, including shop supplies and miscellaneous charges.

In 2020, the average RO revenue at V-twin dealerships was $654, up from $599 on average in 2019, or about 9.1%.

In January 2020, the average RO was $733, down $1 on average from January 2019. In May, the RO revenue average was $593 in 2020 vs. $574 in 2019. From there, the monthly average RO kept increasing. In December, the average RO revenue at a V-twin dealership was $834 vs. $764 in 2019.

Did your V-twin dealership’s average RO revenue for 2020 meet the $55 growth threshold vs. 2019?

Interested in the same data for metric dealerships? Click here for the report.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com