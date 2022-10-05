Quick Tune-up powersports vehicle specs now available

The Quick Tune-Up Powersport Vehicle Specifications Blue Book is now available via online subscription from Kelowna, British Columbia-based All Seasons Publications. The product launched this summer and features over 40 model years (1977-2022) of Quick Tune-up specs for all major models of motorcycles, ATVs and snowmobiles.

The popular printed version of this mechanic shop’s “must have” was previously recognized by Powersports Business as a NIFTY 50 award winner.

If you work the parts and service desk, you will appreciate quick access to the abundance of information found in this guide. The data is updated annually to include quick look-up of specifications for the newest models as they come available.

Here is a peek at what you will find inside:

Check it out for a limited time 10-day free trial at: www.Powersportspecs.com.