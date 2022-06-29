Tyler Schwartzott wins 2022 Yamaha U.S. Technician Grand Prix

Tyler Schwartzott, head technician at Bob Weaver Motorsports & Marine in New York, has won the 2022 Yamaha U.S. Technician Grand Prix and will compete in the world championship in the fall of 2023.

Yamaha Motor Corp. USA recently invited its top six outstanding motorsports technicians, based on their Yamaha Technical Training Gold certification scores, to Atlanta to compete. Over 100 techs competed for a spot in the finals.

Schwartzott and his wife, Michele, will attend the World Technician Grand Prix to be held at the Yamaha Motor factory in Japan next fall.

Powersports Business associate editor Madelyn Hubbard spoke with Schwartzott earlier this week and will have a story on his success in an upcoming edition of the magazine.

