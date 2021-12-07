Service department expansion underway with new building

A dealership has broken ground on a new service department building that is expected to be completed in March, according to a report on TheCourierExpress.com.

The report shows Legends Powersports (Brockway, Pa.) owner Matthew Stern steering the Caterpillar on the first pass of the new addition, which will be 17,00 square feet.

The Brockway location carries Honda and KTM; Polaris is at the Sport & Turf location in St. Marys.

