National Powersport Auctions partners with USMCA

The United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) has announced a partnership with National Powersport Auctions (NPA) to expand and connect coaching benefits to more new riders.

“We at NPA know the importance of rider education, which is why we are so pleased to be partnering with USMCA,” stated Jim Woodruff, CEO of National Powersport Auctions. “We have seen record-breaking motorcycle sales in the past year, with people wanting to get outside and experience the thrill of riding. But we know that to keep many of these new riders coming back, we as an industry need to give them the tools necessary to feel confident and comfortable on a motorcycle. That is what USMCA offers and we are committed to growing ridership alongside them.”

Powersports Business spoke with Woodruff in the October issue as part of the Get To Know feature, detailing his path to NPA, how the company has adapted to COVID-19 and its goals for 2021.

National Powersport Auctions manages the sale and distribution of thousands of used motorcycles across the country. With current and new riders consistently choosing used models as their go-to motorcycle, coordinating and communicating the benefits of certified coaching to these enthusiasts can have a massive effect on our industry’s future. The company believes it can play an integral role in turning more riders on to effective coaching, so they continue to purchase motorcycles well into the future.

“NPA is arguably one of the most influential companies when it comes to the used bike market. And as we know used bikes are often the first bikes new riders are exposed to when getting into the sport,” said Jon-Erik Burleson, USMCA Chairman. “The opportunity to work with them to grow the sport with both new and used motorcycles shows their commitment to overall ridership.”

USMCA Co-founder Jon-Erik Burleson pictured here with Jim Woodruff, NPA's CEO.