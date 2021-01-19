2021 Harley-Davidson CVO model lineup details

Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations represent the pinnacle of Harley-Davidson style and design. Created for the most discerning customers, the 2021 CVO models offer show-stopping finishes, advanced technology, exclusive components and attention to detail that borders on obsessive, engineered and assembled to factory-quality standards and backed by the Harley-Davidson limited warranty. The Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain — the most displacement and power offered in a motorcycle straight from the Harley-Davidson factory — is exclusive to four limited-production, premium CVO models.

CVO models for 2021 include the CVO Limited, the CVO Street Glide, the CVO Road Glide and the CVO Tri Glide. Each 2021 CVO model features new paint and graphics. The CVO Road Glide and CVO Street Glide models introduce high-fidelity Stage II Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate.

Styling Choices

CVO models feature exclusive paint colors and designs executed to a level of intricate quality that is unmatched in the motorcycle and automotive categories. CVO models are also used to introduce new finish treatments that are used as alternatives to traditional chrome.

To appeal to a broad range of customer tastes, CVO models are created with distinctly different styling treatments marrying curated color palettes and finishes. Three styling choices are offered for the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models, from a look with a bright powertrain and chrome details with two-tone paint, to a combination of dark and bright finishes with a fade paint treatment, to a very dark look with a monochrome paint. Two styling choices are offered for the CVO Limited and the CVO Tri Glide models — a bright powertrain and chrome detail with two-tone paint or a dark look with a monochrome paint.

High-Performance Engine

The Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine is exclusive to CVO models and is currently the most-powerful engine offered in the Harley-Davidson model line.

117 cubic inch displacement

125 ft. lbs. of torque

10.2:1 compression ratio helps increase torque

High-performance camshaft matched to displacement and air flow

High-performance intake flows more air into the engine

NEW Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate

This rider-focused motorcycle audio performance is designed to produce legendary sound. Harley-Davidson and Rockford Fosgate have worked together to create all-new components that produce legendary sound — an advanced, high-performance audio system that pushes the bounds of technology, featuring speakers and amplifiers designed specifically for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate with Stage II tri-axial speakers is the exclusive featured audio system for the 2021 CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models.

Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II Speakers

Designed to deliver ultra-clear highs, super-clean midrange, and ground-thumping bass, these amplified three-way speakers feature a durable injection molded woofer and a separate bridge-mounted midrange and tweeter speakers. Each speaker unit is rated to handle up to 150 watts of power and designed to deliver outrageous volume with less distortion for amazing sound, even at highway speeds.

Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Amplifier

Powerful, intelligent amplifier technology has been engineered to perform in the demanding motorcycle environment. This new, compact amplifier (8.13" x 5.39" x 2.01") is installed in the motorcycle saddlebag. A single amplifier powers two sets of Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II speakers. Power rating is 100 watts per channel x 4 @ 2ohms.

CVO Model Audio Systems

CVO Street Glide model: Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II 3-way, 6.5” fairing speakers, 125 watts RMS power handling per speaker and Stage II 3-way 5”x7” saddlebag speakers, 125 watts RMS power handling per speaker. The system is powered by a 4-channel, 400-watt RMS amplifier.

CVO Road Glide model: Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II 3-way 6.5” fairing speakers, 125 watts RMS power handling per speaker and Stage II 3-way 5”x7” saddlebag speakers, 125 watts RMS power handling per speaker. The system is powered by a 4-channel, 400-watt RMS amplifier.

CVO™ Limited model: Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with four Boom! Stage I 2-way speakers (located in fairing and Tour-Pak luggage), powered by a single, 4-channel, 300-watt RMS amplifier.

CVO Tri Glide model: Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with four Boom! Stage I 2-way speakers (located in fairing and Tour-Pak luggage), powered by a single, 4-channel, 300-watt RMS amplifier.

RDRS Safety Enhancements

RDRS Safety Enhancements (formerly known as RDRS), is a collection of technology designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or poor road conditions, and is standard technology on each 2021 CVO model. RDRS Safety Enhancements are designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking, in a straight line or while in a turn.

The systems are electronic and utilize the latest chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology. Elements of RDRS Safety Enhancements include Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking (C-ELB), Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS), Drag-Torque Slip Control System (DSCS), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Daymaker Adaptive LED Headlamp

The 2021 CVO Limited and CVO Street Glide models are equipped with a Daymaker Adaptive LED Headlamp, the most-advanced headlamp system ever developed for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Patented sensors and electronics integrated into the headlamp control 12 additional LED lights that activate based on the lean of the bike to project light into corners to illuminate areas of the road that may be unlit by traditional LED headlamps.

Wireless Headset

Each 2021 CVO motorcycle is shipped with a Boom! Audio 30K Bluetooth Helmet Headset, which connects via Bluetooth interface with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system and eliminates fussing with cords. The headset features Mesh Intercom Network protocol that automatically connects to a near limitless number of riders while in public mode — no more lost group connections when someone goes out of range — and can connect with up to 16 riders in private mode at a range of up to 5 miles (8.05km). This headset also fulfills the Apple CarPlay microphone requirement for the Boom! Box GTS.

MY21 CVO Model Specific Information

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

CVO Road Glide model: A Touring motorcycle with menacing style behind its distinctive shark nose fairing and dual headlamps.

NEW Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II

NEW Exclusive Combo 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel. This new wheel features a cast-aluminum rim and laced-spokes for a new look that is both rugged and exclusive. This design also enables TPMS on a laced wheel. This is the only 21-inch front wheel offered on a H-D Touring model. The front suspension is re-tuned for no compromise in handling and braking performance.

NEW LED console light

NEW Instrument faces

NEW Standard-length saddlebags (replace extended-length bags)

Precision Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain

Heated Kahuna Collection hand grips match Kahuna shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, heated grips and rider and passenger boards.

Fang Front Spoiler is dramatic lower bodywork and a fresh custom styling feature.

Screamin’ Eagle Heavy Breather intake for improved air flow and bold hot-rod style.

Dual Daymaker LED Headlamps

NEW Paint Options

Sunset Orange Fade / Sunset Black with satin chrome finishes

Black Hole with gloss black and black onyx finishes

Bronze Armor with smoked satin and gloss black finishes

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide

CVO Street Glide model: A premium hot rod bagger.

NEW Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II

NEW LED console light

NEW Instrument faces

Precision Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain

Heated Kahuna Collection hand grips match Kahuna shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, heated grips and rider and passenger boards.

Screamin’ Eagle Heavy Breather intake for improved air flow and bold hot-rod style.

Daymaker Adaptive LED Headlamp

NEW Paint Options:

Sunset Orange Fade / Sunset Black with satin chrome finishes

Great White Pearl with gloss black and black onyx finishes

Bronze Armor with smoked satin finishes

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

CVO Limited Model: The ultimate in long-range touring comfort and luxury.

NEW LED console light

NEW Instrument Faces

Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain

Tomahawk Front 19-inch and Rear 18-inch wheels Gloss Black and Contrast Satin

Heated Kahuna Collection hand grips match Kahuna shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, heated grips and rider and passenger boards.

Daymaker Adaptive LED Headlamp

NEW Paint Options

Royal Purple Fade / Royal Black with chrome finishes

Bronze Armor with smoked chrome finishes

CVO Tri Glide Model: A super-premium trike that screams “ultimate 3-wheeler” and offers distinctive style, powerful performance and long-haul touring capability.

NEW Instrument Faces

Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain

Tomahawk Contrast Cut cast aluminum wheels, Front 18-inch and Rear 18-inch

Kahuna Collection: Heated rider grips, pegs, rider and passenger floor boards, and muffler tips

All LED Lighting: Daymaker LED headlamp, fog lamps, tail/brake lamps and signals

NEW Paint Options

Sunset Orange / Sunset Black with chrome finishes

Charred Crimson with black finishes

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com