Dealer training part of Tucker Road Show at NASCAR tracks

Tucker is taking its dealer training program on the road for in-person events in 2021. The parts and accessories distributor has launched a free training initiative for dealers that culminates in a series of live events at major racing venues around the country. The program, known as the Tucker Road Show, runs through May.

"The key to a retailer's success is great customer experiences delivered by knowledgeable dealership staff," said Marc McAllister, Tucker president and CEO. "The Tucker Road Show is based on supporting dealers and their staff so that they can represent great products from dozens of the manufacturers we work with."

Tucker dealers are given free access to online training via Tucker U, a custom-designed training portal, which features interactive training programs addressing all types of powersports products. Dealership staff members earn points for completing levels of training, which translate into preferred pricing programs for their dealership and ultimately, an invitation to participate in one of the four Tucker Road Show tour stops.

"Tucker's Road Show events are an opportunity to take a deep dive into the newest and coolest products in the industry," said Brad Turner, Tucker's VP of Sales. "All of the industry's biggest companies have committed to participating in the four events with displays and experts who can speak to their product's features and consumer benefits. We'll also include lots of opportunities for socializing with other dealers and chances to experience NASCAR speeds on the paved racetracks."

The company's events will take place at:

Texas Motor Speedway (March)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (April)

Charlotte Motor Speedway (April)

Kentucky Speedway (May)

Each event takes place in the speedway’s infield in both open garages and outdoor displays. Product manufacturers will showcase their latest products and dealers will be able to order with special pricing, based on the points earned through online training. Tucker and participating vendors will encourage COVID safety and will operate within each region’s prevailing safety protocols.

One of the largest display areas will be the Tucker house brands, which are created and distributed exclusively by Tucker for their dealer network.

Tucker U is available to dealers immediately and is set up to log dealer training points for the program.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com