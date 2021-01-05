After nearly four decades in powersports, Boderman shifts into new Honda role

Chuck Boderman, who spent nearly four decades in the American Honda Motorcycle and Powersports division, has shifted into a new role for his next Honda ride.

Boderman, most recently vice president of Powersports, is tackling his 11th assignment at American Honda, and first outside of the Powersports business area, as vice president of the company’s General Administration Business Unit. The new role involves Boderman leading the new Honda business unit that supports procurement, resources and administration across the Auto, Power Equipment and Powersports business areas. Boderman began the new position on Jan. 1.

It's time for a new ride for Chuck Boderman at American Honda. Formerly VP of Powersports, he's now VP of the company's new General Administration Business Unit, overseeing Auto, Power Equipment and Powersports. Photo by Dave McMahon/Powersports Business

In a note to industry friends and colleagues, Boderman reports that he’s “very excited to contribute to our One Honda competitiveness and efficiency in the U.S. for my next ride.

“Of course my excitement is tempered by a deep reflection of my Honda career to date. For almost 38 years I have had the privilege of working in the Motorcycle/Powersports business area and the honor of working with an amazing team of associates and business partners. The teamwork of Honda PSP associates (active and retired), our dealer network, distributors, race teams and vendor partners around the world all working towards the common goal of bringing joy to our customers is the power of Honda. My heart smiles when I think about all the challenges we took on and the accomplishments we realized together over the years. I am deeply grateful for your support and teamwork throughout.

“I am confident in the steps we took this year to unify U.S. Honda PSP development, manufacturing and sales companies. Most of all I am heartened by the passion, innovation and diversity of our associates. Honda U.S. PSP sales and business activities will be led by Kevin Mills (AVP) and Mark Kohls (AVP) effective Jan. 1, 2021, and together with our Business Unit, Quality, Development and Manufacturing leaders the Honda Wing and spirit will shine bright!

“I look forward to our paths crossing soon at an event, the races, or on a ride. Let’s keep dreaming and staying passionate for ‘this thing we all love so much’!

“Ride Red,

“CB”

Chuck, the pleasure has been ours, and we will certainly look forward to those paths crossing again in 2021. In the meantime, thanks for all you have done for the powersports industry.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com