Off-road vehicle manufacturer adds industry veteran as VP of Operations

A rising manufacturer of ATVs and side-by-sides has added to its executive board by hiring a familiar face to many in the industry. McKinney, Texas-based HISUN Motor Corp., USA, has named Jamie Cheek as vice president of Operations.

Here’s more about the hiring of Cheek from Gabe Cruz, HISUN’s media development manager:

Cheek comes to HISUN from Cardo Systems, Inc., where, as the VP of Sales and Marketing, he led the business from infancy, to becoming a global leader in its category. Preceding his 13-year tenure at Cardo, Cheek helped direct the production staff for American Ironhorse Motorcycles, with a team responsible for creating and maintaining a robust distribution pipeline. His professional career path descends from many years as an avid motocross racer and powersports enthusiast.

Jamie Cheek

In his new role, Cheek’s objective is to enrich HISUN’s business practices by providing optimum service and forging healthy, consistent relationships with each of the company’s valuable business partners. He will also be responsible for developing and managing the most responsive team of customer service and tech support personnel that the organization has ever seen. Additionally, he will be working closely with each of the department heads to establish unity among the group.

It is a great time to join HISUN! With multiple new initiatives and a product roadmap that aligns with the evolving landscape of the Powersports Industry, HISUN continues to grow, improve, and better serve their customers. HISUN is excited to welcome Jamie Cheek as the newest executive member to their strategic growth plans.

“Beyond his professional experience, Jamie has the candor and charisma we need to inspire the team,” said Jason Sun, CEO of HISUN Motors Corp., USA. “I want our staff to thrive on taking care of people and experience the gratification that comes from it. If we take care of the people, our success will be evident.

“When I met Jamie, I could tell he held these same values. Therefore, I trust in his ability to develop our team around similar principles, and embark on this new chapter with HISUN.”