Triumph launches new line of packable riding gear

Triumph has launched a new “Riding Essentials” clothing collection with an emphasis on keeping riders warm, dry, and safe when on their motorcycle.

The collection is focused exclusively on technical rider functionality. The new line of packable, essential utility products can be stored within easy reach of a rider, and when a rider is prepared for all the elements, they can fully enjoy a safe and comfortable riding experience.

The primary design consideration for these quick-to-grab and throw on products is their need to be accessible to the rider. As such, the products are engineered to be stored in reach of the rider at all times for quick and easy access, with most items in the collection designed to pack down neatly into a storage compartment, enabling the rider to keep the product staged in on-bike storage or in a backpack, and ready to use whatever the weather condition dictates.

The collection features several distinct areas including, Reflect, Hi-Viz, Storm Guard, and Base Layers, which are described in more detail below.

The gear includes a Reflective Fabric, which is constructed from tiny glass beads that bounce a light source such as headlights directly back to the source rather than disperse in all directions like a white fabric would. This controls and intensifies the light back, which ensures increased rider visibility in dark conditions.

Natural ultraviolet rays from the sun react with fluorescent materials within the garment, making them appear brighter and as a result increasing visibility during the day. The effect is stronger in low light conditions such as wet weather and fog

Constructed using TriTech technology, this product is engineered for full waterproof protection. Outer fabrics are designed to repel water from the surface and prevent water from entering.

It’s also ergonomically engineered to offer maximum comfort whilst helping to maintain your core temperature. The superior construction allows perspiration to evaporate away from the body. Evaporation uses lots of energy and lowers the body temperature, this is why it is essential not to get too sweaty but keep warm whilst riding in cold.

Gloves from the new Triumph Riding Essentials product line.