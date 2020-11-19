Online Learning Series webinar draws a crowd with Chaconas

The kickoff to the Powersports Business Online Learning Series of webinars proved once again this week that dealers are eager to spend their time with valuable content.

Wednesday’s webinar with PSB editor Dave McMahon featured George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services as co-host of a presentation titled “An Inside Look at the State of the Dealership Buy/Sell Market.”

Dealers and industry members were able to gather in a live chat, participate in audience-only instant polls, ask questions related to their potential upcoming transactions and succession planning, receive a free valuation estimation of their dealership from Chaconas and… well, there’s still more.

It’s probably worth joining the dealer down the street who was with us live yesterday and giving it a look at the link below.

https://powersportsbusiness.webinarninja.com/webinar/559239

You can view last week’s webinar with Fran O’Hagan from Pied Piper Management Co. at the link below.

https://powersportsbusiness.webinarninja.com/webinar/559238