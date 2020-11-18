BRP GO! Navigation app launches

BRP has announced a new app — BRP GO! — designed to enhance how riders interact with the snowmobile community as they ride, within selected U.S. and Canadian locations.

Designed for Apple and Google devices, the new app offers many perks for Ski-Doo and other snowmobile riders including navigation for snowmobile trails to ensure riders can navigate terrains safely, specific community info (e.g. locating other riders so you always know where your friends and family are).

The app also offers both online and offline information to ensure navigation for when cell signals may be scarce. The app currently is available for U.S. and Canadian Ski-Doo riders in Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Wisconsin, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan — with plans to expand across more states, provinces and territories in North America in the future.

For locations currently not covered, the app will still allow Ski-Doo end-users to mirror the app on the gauge, create an account, invite friends, use the area exploration mode (without the trails) and see topographic information on the map, as well as locating your GPS position and consulting your trip stats. If you would like your region to be included in BRP GO! you can reach out to your local snowmobile association to express interest. It is the one-stop shop for planning snowmobiles outings. For assets for BRP GO!, please click here. To download BRP GO!, please click here for Apple devices and here for Google devices.

BRP’s Digital Transformation Journey

BRP is accelerating the digital shift it embarked on last year with its commitment to innovation. The goal is to fully enhance the customer experience on all terrains — in the city, on water, on a forest trail or in the middle of the desert. The new BRP Go! app, is the latest innovation designed to better meet its customers’ needs and use connected technology to provide navigational and maintenance related benefits.

“Now more than ever, BRP’s innovation goes well beyond our vehicle designs,” said Matyas Gabor, VP of Digital Customer Experience, BRP. “Our primary focus is the customer’s end to end experience — starting with the website and pulling through to the ride itself. We’re in the age of connectivity and we’re taking best practices from IoT and applying them, so customers have the best experience. The result? BRP’s new digital offering has been remodeled to offer a product as premium as our vehicles, including our new BRP GO! app. The new BRP digital experience is all under the lens of what today’s riders expect from a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles.”

The next phase of digital development will focus on data marketing and e-commerce, expected to rollout in 2021.