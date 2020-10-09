New Ford Bronco Overland concept revealed at festival

In honor of the largest North American gathering of classic Ford Broncos, Ford revealed a Bronco Overland Concept to kick off this year’s Bronco Super Celebration East in Townsend, Tennessee.

Based on the all-new Bronco four-door model, the concept will be on display at the annual off-road event alongside the all-new Bronco two-door and Bronco Sport 4x4 models to give fans a chance to see the only domestic all-4x4 family of off-road SUVs in the metal.

With personalization and factory-backed accessories essential to Ford’s all-new outdoor brand, the Bronco Overland concept showcases how the all-new Bronco two-door, four-door and Sport models are designed to help redefine the next generation of off-road vehicles.

Based on a 2021 Bronco four-door SUV Badlands series painted in Area 51 color scheme, the concept is fully equipped inside and out to take adventurers farther into the wild. It features the High-Performance Off-road Stability Suspension (H.O.S.S.) System with Bilstein position-sensitive dampers, 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with class-exclusive 7-speed manual transmission, with 17-inch Fifteen52 Turbomatic heavy-duty wheels in asphalt black and 35-inch BFGoodrich LT315/70R-17 mud-terrain KM3 tires for better off-road traction.

Up front, the Bronco Overland concept features a Ford Performance by WARN winch mounted to a Ford Performance modular steel bumper to help adventurers negotiate tough, rocky terrain. A heavy-duty two-person tent from Yakima and a factory roof rack are mounted to the roof rails with a 1x40 RIGID rack-mounted light bar and six additional RIGID POD lights in a 360 configuration for improved lighting all around. A tall CB antenna is mounted to the rear bumper.

The rear is setup to be the center of basecamp and includes an ARB refrigerator, cooking kit and stove mounted to a cargo management system. The refrigerator has a slide-out tray for easy access, while a tailgate table and chairs complete the campsite. The rear quarter window glass has rigid panels with MOLLE grids mounted inside for additional rear cargo area storage.

