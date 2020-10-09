Home > News > New Ford Bronco Overland concept revealed at festival

New Ford Bronco Overland concept revealed at festival

October 9, 2020

In honor of the largest North American gathering of classic Ford Broncos, Ford revealed a Bronco Overland Concept to kick off this year’s Bronco Super Celebration East in Townsend, Tennessee.

Based on the all-new Bronco four-door model, the concept will be on display at the annual off-road event alongside the all-new Bronco two-door and Bronco Sport 4x4 models to give fans a chance to see the only domestic all-4x4 family of off-road SUVs in the metal.

With personalization and factory-backed accessories essential to Ford’s all-new outdoor brand, the Bronco Overland concept showcases how the all-new Bronco two-door, four-door and Sport models are designed to help redefine the next generation of off-road vehicles.

Based on a 2021 Bronco four-door SUV Badlands series painted in Area 51 color scheme, the concept is fully equipped inside and out to take adventurers farther into the wild. It features the High-Performance Off-road Stability Suspension (H.O.S.S.) System with Bilstein position-sensitive dampers, 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with class-exclusive 7-speed manual transmission, with 17-inch Fifteen52 Turbomatic heavy-duty wheels in asphalt black and 35-inch BFGoodrich LT315/70R-17 mud-terrain KM3 tires for better off-road traction.

Up front, the Bronco Overland concept features a Ford Performance by WARN winch mounted to a Ford Performance modular steel bumper to help adventurers negotiate tough, rocky terrain. A heavy-duty two-person tent from Yakima and a factory roof rack are mounted to the roof rails with a 1x40 RIGID rack-mounted light bar and six additional RIGID POD lights in a 360 configuration for improved lighting all around. A tall CB antenna is mounted to the rear bumper.

The rear is setup to be the center of basecamp and includes an ARB refrigerator, cooking kit and stove mounted to a cargo management system. The refrigerator has a slide-out tray for easy access, while a tailgate table and chairs complete the campsite. The rear quarter window glass has rigid panels with MOLLE grids mounted inside for additional rear cargo area storage.

