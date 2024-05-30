BMW reveals R20 concept bike

BMW Motorrad recently unveiled the BMW R20 concept bike at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este show in Italy. The R20 features a classic roadster design paired with sophisticated components and a minimalist style, showcasing the air/oil-cooled Big Boxer engine as its centerpiece.

The BMW R20 employs a “hotter than pink” pop of color on the aluminum tan. The bike is designed to highlight the 2,000cc boxer engine. (Photos: BMW Motorrad)

The BMW R20 has a “hotter than pink” pop of color on the aluminum tank and has been designed to highlight the 2,000cc boxer engine, with its massive cylinders jutting out horizontally. New components—cylinder head covers, belt covers, and oil coolers—were also developed for this concept.

The bike’s double-loop main frame is made of chromoly steel tubes, and the R20 features a new dual-sided variant of BMW’s Paralever system. In this new variant, the swingarm is made of chromoly steel, and the strut is aluminum. The exposed driveshaft adopted from the R 18 has been shortened, and the bike rides on 17-inch wheels, with a spoked wheel up front and a black disc wheel in the rear.

“The R20 concept is a bold interpretation of the BMW Motorrad DNA,” says Alexander Buckan, head of design for BMW Motorrad. “It combines modern technical elements with a classic roadster design. Its oversized proportions and minimalistic aesthetic make it an unmistakable character.

