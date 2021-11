CFMOTO once again turned heads with a worldwide motorcycle debut at EICMA this week, this time pulling the drape to reveal the SR-C21 concept motorcycle. The company celebrated the unveiling with some photos and video on Instagram and likes piled up.

Designed by CFMOTO R&D Europe Modena 40 design studio, CFMOTO says the bike is going to be launched officially into Chinese market in the year 2022. However, there is no further news yet regarding global market availability.