Mandie Fonteyn-Albert, who most recently handled communication and events in North America for American Honda’s HRC factory race team, has been named marketing director at National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

“Mandie is an amazing talent and a great fit for NPA,” said Ryan Keefe, NPA’s vice president of Marketing. “Her marketing expertise, knowledge of the industry, and passion for two wheels is exactly what we were looking for. In her short tenure at NPA, she has already made an impact on the marketing department and the company.”

Mandie Fonteyn-Albert

Fonteyn-Albert spent the last nine years working with American Honda’s HRC factory race team where she handled their communication and events in North America.

“Leaving the HRC team was hard. They are a great organization and we accomplished a lot as a team, but I am excited about this next chapter,” said Fonteyn-Albert. “NPA plays a key role in many different aspects of the motorcycle industry, so I’m eager to broaden my knowledge base while continuing to build the brand through their marketing and communication efforts.

“Like most in this industry, I have an affinity for two wheels. I learned to ride when I was six and have been hooked ever since. Some of my greatest memories growing up are of camping in the desert and going to the races with my dad when I started racing off-road. I always knew I wanted to turn my passion into a career in the motorcycle industry and luckily I’ve been able to accomplish that.”