Polaris Commercial launches Pro XD occupant divider kits

Polaris Commercial and its dealers have reengineered the customer experience to meet businesses where they are at today. Together they’ve launched new accessories, grant assistance, financing and leasing, contactless support and new virtual shopping to keep professionals moving forward.

Pro XD UTVs can now be equipped with divider kits to help minimize direct contact between occupants. Polaris engineered the kits with clear, marine-grade vinyl to be durable for the job site and minimize impact on visibility.

Polaris Commercial Pro XD

Installation and removal is straightforward with no special tools required for the sturdy straps and snaps that secure the occupant divider to the vehicle frame. The occupant divider kits are available for two and four-seat Pro XD vehicles, with the four-seat kit containing a front and rear divider as well as side-by-side dividers for both the front and rear seats.

Special Financing Options

Various financing and leasing options for Pro XD, Taylor-Dunn and GEM commercial vehicles have been introduced. Commercial customers can receive 12 months no interest financing when buying a new Pro XD, Taylor-Dunn or GEM, or a $500 rebate when buying a new GEM before July 15, 2020. Lease and loan durations of 36- to 60-months are available.

Contactless Shopping, Service and Support

Electronic forms of shopping, service and support have always been available, but even more so now with an increased emphasis toward expanding alternatives to in-person options. The Polaris.com/Commercial website continues to be a resource for customers with Find & Compare shopping tools, product specs and Build & Quote virtual shopping for Pro XD and GEM to build new vehicles online.