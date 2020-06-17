KTM reveals 2021 Enduro motorcycle models

Introducing a series of refinements and key touches to its advanced 2-stroke and 4-stroke model lineup for 2021, KTM has reinforced the best and most comprehensive Enduro range available in the market today.

For 2021, the combination of three 2-stroke models with the ground-breaking transfer port injection (TPI) system and four 4-strokes ensures that adult riders and racers of all ages and abilities will have the equipment to suit their needs, whether for competition or the ultimate play weapon on the toughest trails around the globe.

KTM’s expertise and experience gained from the WESS Enduro World Championship, including rounds at Red Bull Romaniacs and Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, among a range of other racing disciplines worldwide, permeate the evolving shape of KTM EXC-F and XC-W TPI technology. The 2021 KTM Enduro portfolio is set apart by its fresh and truly READY TO RACE graphic scheme and updated color palette, while the major enhancements for 2021 include changes to suspension components, as well as engine refinements.

2021 KTM XCF-W

The KTM 300 XC-W TPI is the leading 2-stroke in the line with an impressive power-to-weight ratio and supreme handling to thrill even the most demanding rider. 2021 marks the fourth year of KTM’s advanced and electronically controlled 2-stroke fuel injection system. Breathing new life into the 2-stroke engine, TPI extended the possibilities for performance, rider experience and the delivery of dependable power right into the rider’s fingers. The advantages are clear: there is no need for re-jetting for the climate, altitude or conditions. Automatic and electronically applied oil injection is another major asset.

As with all KTM EXC-F and XC-W TPI motorcycles in the 2021 ensemble, the KTM 300 XC-W TPI benefits from an additional external preload adjuster in the WP XPLOR front fork that allows for easy setting changes for varying track or trail conditions. Additionally, the ultra-lightweight KTM 150 XC-W TPI has been given a new piston, which brings increased performance, consistency and durability.

KTM refuses to kick down a gear in its mission to continue making the KTM EXC-F and XCF-W models the best dual-sport and offroad 4-stroke machines on the market. The 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F and 350 EXC-F models not only ensure their presence at the top of the dual-sport segment, but also make them serious consideration for any extreme offroad riders with high-quality WP XPLOR suspension, BREMBO brakes and an ultra-light chromoly steel frame.

Based on the same performance platform as the EXC-F models, the KTM 500 XCF-W and KTM 350 XCF-W machines make a definitive performance statement in the KTM 4-stroke Enduro line. With advanced Traction Control and Map selection activated with the touch of a button, controllable power is put to the ground in the most challenging terrain. As with all the models in the range, they also feature NEKEN handlebars, No-Dirt footpegs and CNC-milled hubs with GIANT rims fitted as standard equipment, encapsulating their READY TO RACE DNA.

Alongside the 2021 KTM Enduro models, dedicated lineups of KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts have been developed to deliver the highest levels of performance, protection and agility for both the rider and their motorcycle.

Bikes will be arriving in the summer. All details for each of the 2021 KTM EXC-F and XC-W TPI models will be available on www.ktm.com from June 22 onwards.

