Dealership reopens after three-month hiatus; second store still closed

A dealership has announced that one of its location is officially open for business following a 90-day hiatus due to COVID-19, while the second location remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ball Equipment, one of Eastern Michigan’s largest powersports and outdoor power equipment dealerships and in business since 1944, revealed that its Sandusky store is open for business. Curbside service is still available.

In an enewsletter to customers, the dealership said: “The loyalty and support you have shown over the past 90 days does not go unnoticed, we greatly appreciate the business during these challenging times.

“The showroom is now available to all of our customers. We will be following state guidelines while practicing safe distancing to best protect our employees and customers.

“Our Richmond store location is undergoing the proper changes in order to be compliant with the state guidelines. We have been busier than usual and in order to deliver the best possible shopping experience you want and expect from your local, family run dealership, our showroom will remained closed until further notice. This allows us to give the most attention to our customers while we work behind scenes to prepare the showroom to open soon.”