Dealerships in the Northwest that use the Lightspeed DMS found that the coronavirus pandemic impacted their service department revenues during the month of April, according to the latest exclusive data for Powersports Business readers from CDK Global Recreation.

Dealerships in the Northwest saw their service department revenue on average decline by 19.3 percent during April vs. April 2019.

Northwest region dealers that use the Lightspeed DMS saw their new and pre-owned major unit revenues decrease by 2.2 percent on average during April vs. April 2019.

Parts revenue at Northwest region dealerships declined by 5.4 percent on average.

Overall, it made for an average decline in revenue at Northwest region dealerships of 4.4 percent vs. April 2019, ranking third-best among the five regions.

States in the Northwest region are as follows:

Alaska

Idaho

Montana

Oregon

Washington

— Dave McMahon, editor